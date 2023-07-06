Anne Arundel Council approves new County Health Officer

BALTIMORE - Tonii Gedin was unanimously approved to be Anne Arundel County's Health Officer.

"Tonii Gedin earned high praise from both sides of the aisle at her County Council confirmation hearing because she has proven herself to be the public health leader this county needs," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. "She has the support of the DOH workforce, the support of department heads across county government, and the full support of my administration. I look forward to working with her to confront health disparities and improve health outcomes in our county."

Gedin joined the Anne Arundel County Department of Health in May, 2020, as the Deputy Health Officer of Public Health.

During her tenure, Gedin played an instrumental role in the County's COVID-19 pandemic response while advancing all facets of the Department's work, including the Healthy Communities Program.

Gedin started her career as an ICU nurse before transitioning into Federally Qualified Health Centers, including serving as Chief Quality Officer at Healthcare for the Homeless in Baltimore.

"I am looking forward to serving the people of Anne Arundel County and improving the health and well-being of our residents. I have dedicated my nursing career to eliminating health disparities and improving health outcomes for those that need it the most," Gedin said. "That work has prepared me to lead this Department. We have work to do to remove barriers to care and I know that the dedicated, compassionate, and hardworking staff at the Department of Health will make that happen. I want to thank the County Executive, the Secretary of Health, and the County Council for this opportunity. "

Gedin was appointed Acting Health Officer in March with strong support from former Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, who assumed the role of Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services earlier that month.