Annapolis city council members to vote on short-term rentals

The Annapolis City Council is set to vote Monday on a bill aimed at limiting the number of short-term rentals.

The bill, proposed by Ward 1 Alderman Harry Huntley, would freeze new licenses once rentals reach 10% of a block.

It's a hot topic among residents, who say the growing number of short-term rentals is becoming a problem.

According to city data, short-term rental listings increased from 480 to about 560 over the past two years, with the highest concentration downtown.

In September, Annapolis residents told WJZ they were being priced out by short-term rentals and were losing their sense of community.

"There are people who have moved out of the area because they lost their sense of neighborhood," Craig Harrison, an Annapolis resident, said. "They can't go next door and borrow a cup of sugar, for example."

Pat Zeno, another resident, told our media partner The Baltimore Banner that homeowners renting properties out on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo drove them away from living in the city's historic district after 25 years.

The vote will take place at the 7 p.m. city council meeting.