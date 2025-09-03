Annapolis short-term rentals a key issue in alderman race

A recent planning and zoning report shows that nearly 3% of all homes in Annapolis are used as short-term rentals — almost double the national average.

Residents said it's a growing problem, and now a key issue in the Ward 1 Alderman race.

City data shows listings went from 480 to about 560 over the past two years, with the highest concentration downtown.

Ward 1 Alderman Harry Huntley said that's why he's pushing legislation to limit short-term rentals.

"The fundamental problem is if you have a block that says has 20 houses on it, if 10 of those 20 are short-term rentals, you no longer have neighbors," Huntley said.

Priced out by short-term rentals

Annapolis residents said they're losing more than just housing — they're losing their sense of community.

"There are people who have moved out of the area because they lost their sense of neighborhood," said Annapolis resident Craig Harrison. "They can't go next door and borrow a cup of sugar, for example."

Harrison said families have been priced out of downtown, replaced by short-term visitors.

"We have lost an awful lot of people, young families, because they can't even afford housing down here now—it's gotten very expensive," said Harrison.

Plans to limit short-term rentals

Currently in committee, Huntley's bill would freeze new licenses once rentals hit 10% of a block.

"Not that short-term rentals can't be part of our community, but they can't be all of our community, or we won't have any community," Huntley said.

But one of Huntley's five challengers in the upcoming primary, Katie McDermott, said his plan doesn't go far enough.

"Short-term rentals, because they were unregulated and the law wasn't enforced, have had a devastating impact on our neighborhoods," said McDermott.

McDermott is calling for a moratorium on all new short-term rentals unless the owner lives in the home.

"A lot of these short-term rentals are owned by investors—including out-of-state investors—who just aren't committed to our community, and we need to change that," McDermott said.