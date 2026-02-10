Annapolis police says leaving your vehicle running unattended is illegal

Police are warning drivers in Annapolis that it is illegal to leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Annapolis police said several vehicles were stolen this past weekend after drivers stepped away from their vehicles while the keys were in the ignition and they were left running.

"It only takes a second for a thief to hop in and drive away," Annapolis police stated. "Beyond the heartbreak of losing your car, it is also against the law."

Potential results of leaving your vehicle running

Leaving your vehicle running and unattended could result in a $70 fine and a point on your driving record, according to police.

If your vehicle slips out of gear and causes an accident, you could be fined $110 and have three points added to your license.

Police also said that leaving your car running and unattended increases the chances of it being stolen.

"Let's look out for one another and keep our property safe," Annapolis police stated. "Please turn off your engine, lock your doors, and take your keys with you—even if you're only stepping away for a moment."