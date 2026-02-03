Annapolis Police chief removed from command by mayor

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson has been removed by command due to "differing approaches to management," Mayor Jared Littmann announced. Jackson has served as chief since August 2019.

"I admire and respect his work on diversifying the force and command staff and his work on reentry and cold case investigations," Littmann said in a statement. "...Leadership transitions are never easy, but my goal is to maintain strong governance across all departments as we continue serving Annapolis."

Littmann appointed Capt. Amy Miguez as acting police chief.

Acting Annapolis Police chief

Acting Chief Miguez is a 25-year veteran of the department and serves as Administrative Services Captain, according to Littmann. Miguez has held leadership roles across almost every major department, including patrol, investigations, community outreach and public information.

She began her career as a police dispatcher in 2000, Littmann added.

Known for her strong commitment to procedural justice, Miguez completed her master's in public safety leadership and administration at the University of Maryland, College Park, and graduated from the Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management Institute for Police, according to Littmann.

"I have full confidence in Acting Chief Miguez," Littmann said. "Public safety is a priority of my administration, and I want the public to know that APD will continue to serve our residents in the same dedicated and community-focused manner they expect and deserve."

Littmann said city officials have been asked to prioritize the search for a new police chief.

Crime in Annapolis

In 2025, violent crime, including homicides and shooting incidents, increased in Annapolis, according to data from the police department.

In 2024, the city recorded three homicides, nine shootings and 18 shots fired incidents.

In 2025, the city saw four homicides, 15 shootings and 28 shots fired incidents, data shows.