Labor union claims Annapolis Police Department retaliated against two workers for reporting mismanagement

ANNAPOLIS -- The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400 claims the Annapolis Police Department broke the law by suspending two officers who reported mismanagement in the department. They're calling for the chief to be removed.

A group of Annapolis police officers and UFCW Local 400 members met with the human resource and city manager in March for Annapolis to discuss waste and mismanagement at the police department. The group then shared their concerns with Mayor Gavin Buckley at a follow-up meeting in May.

Last Thursday, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson suspended the two officers who met with the mayor.

According to the union, the suspension notice said the officers brought discredit upon the Annapolis Police Department and its leadership with their comments for specific complaints.

The union said the officers had a right to report mismanagement.

"The suspensions of these lawful whistleblowers are punitive and retaliatory in nature and blatantly illegal. We demand that these officers be immediately returned to service. We call for the immediate removal of Chief Jackson and his Baltimore-based command staff," the UCFW Local 400 said.

WJZ reached out to Annapolis police for comment and were referred to the mayor's office.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement, "The Annapolis Police Chief and the police department's leadership team have my full confidence, and our police department is doing great work. The issues of concern are administrative personnel matters and do not involve any interactions between the public and police. However, the meeting with union representatives in May raised questions that go beyond the allegations and grievances presented. That is why, in my view, public statements made by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union do not outline the full circumstances of this situation. I can confirm APD has sought an independent investigation, and I look forward to getting these issues resolved."

Despite the union's claims that the independent investigation is being handled by Baltimore police, a spokesperson for Baltimore police said the department has no open investigations involving the Annapolis Police Department or any of its officers. WJZ reached out to the city of Annapolis again to find out what agency is handling the investigation.

We're awaiting a response.