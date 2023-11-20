Annapolis Police announce crime suppression plan to combat uptick in violence

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis Police are implementing a crime plan to combat a recent uptick in violence, the department announced Monday.

"Our objective is the deterrence and prevention of violent crimes through our increased presence, community engagement and targeted enforcement of violent criminals and illegal firearm possession," Annapolis Police said.

The department said it's creating a new unit, the Special Enforcement Action Team (SEAT), which will focus on arresting violent criminals who are repeat offenders, seizing illegal firearms, and taking down drug trafficking organizations.

All activities by the SEAT team will be directly supervised by the department's three captains, Justin Klinedinst, Amy Miguez and Lamar Howard.