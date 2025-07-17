Skyline of Annapolis's waterfront could be reshaped with proposed ordinance

A proposed ordinance in Annapolis could reshape the skyline of the historic waterfront.

The change would allow taller rooftop structures along Dock Street in exchange for greener, more sustainable buildings. It also opens the door for a potential hotel project.

What would the ordinance allow?

Proposed ordinance 14-25 allows buildings along Dock Street - between Craig Street and the waterfront - to add rooftop structures like mechanical penthouses and elevator shafts that rise up to 15 feet above the city's historic 30-foot height cap.

Per the current ordinance, these rooftop structures are only allowed if they're part of a green roof system and screened from public view.

"The part of O-14-25 that most people are paying attention to is to change the height limits for one block in our historic district that would ultimately allow for there to be built a hotel on the site of Latitude 38," said Annapolis Alderman Harry Huntley (D- Ward 1).

The ordinance is currently in committee and will go before the city council at a public meeting on July 28.

Read the proposed ordinance here.

Changes in the works

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley introduced the ordinance back in May.

"Making allowances for steel towers and vestibules and elevator shafts makes the project more viable because it's such a small footprint," Buckley said.

While no official plan has been submitted, the owner of Latitude 38 has shown interest in turning the restaurant into a hotel – an idea Buckley has long supported.

Buckley said that a small, boutique hotel on Dock Street would be a great asset to the city.

"It would bring to the city, property tax, hotel tax, sales tax, jobs, but most importantly, it would bring activation to our brand-new park," Buckley said.

Huntley said he's not against the restaurant becoming a hotel, but he has heard a lot of concerns about the proposed zoning change from his Ward 1 constituents.

"I think a lot of residents want to preserve the integrity of our historic district, and they just feel like it's a matter of fairness -- making sure everybody plays by the same rules," Huntley said.

Huntley said he has his concerns.

"We should be trying to simplify our city code, not make it more complicated," Huntley said.