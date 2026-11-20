Family, friends and community leaders gathered Friday morning in Annapolis to honor the life of 31-year-old Kala Flannigan, who died while helping her family escape a house fire Sunday morning.

Police say the fire was intentionally set by her brother, 32-year-old Corrie Carmikel Flannigan, who now faces murder, arson and attempted murder charges.

As the family mourns Kala's death, they're remembering her as a hero, while also calling attention to the mental health struggles they say her brother faced for years.

"She went out the same way that she lived"

"I feel like a huge chunk of my heart has just been ripped out of my chest," said Kala's father, Corrie Flannigan Sr.

He described his daughter as selfless, hardworking and kind.

"I always called her superwoman, because she was just so amazing," he said. "She was a beacon of light, she was courageous, she was motivated."

Kala Flannigan died Sunday while helping her family escape a house fire that police say was intentionally set by her brother. CBS News Baltimore

According to family members, Kala spent her final moments helping loved ones escape their burning home. She even ran back inside to rescue the family dog, but never made it out.

"She went out the same way that she lived her life, caring for others," said her cousin, Khalid Abdullah, who survived the fire.

Kala was just weeks away from earning her nursing degree and days away from becoming a deacon at Fresh Start Church.

"Her future was centered on helping people, and in the final moments of her life, that is precisely what she was doing," said Bishop Craig Coates of Fresh Start Church.

Kala's mother, Kendall Young, remains hospitalized with severe burns and injuries after jumping from a second-story window to escape the flames.

Calling attention to mental health challenges

Investigators say Corrie Flannigan set the fire in the basement of the family's home while relatives were sleeping upstairs.

His family says he has struggled with mental health and substance abuse, and despite the charges against him, his father says he still loves his son and wants him to get the help he needs.

"Corrie had his challenges," Flannigan Sr. said. "A lot of times people don't really understand how important mental health is."

Civil rights activist Carl Snowden, who joined the family Friday, said relatives had previously sought help for Corrie.

"The family, the mother cried out for assistance, begged for assistance, said her son needed assistance, and the system failed them," Snowden said.

The family is now urging the community to take mental health concerns seriously, hoping their tragedy will lead to greater awareness and support for families in crisis.

Bishop Coates also called on the community to remember Kala for the lives she helped save and the compassion she showed throughout her life.

"Kala died for lives. She died so that people will understand how precious life really is," Coates said.

Coates said community leaders are proposing a memorial and peace park in Kala's honor, hoping to create a lasting tribute to her life and legacy.