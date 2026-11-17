Police in Annapolis have charged a man with murder and arson in connection with a deadly townhome fire that broke out Sunday morning.

The man accused of starting the fire has been identified as 32-year-old Corrie Flannigan, police and fire officials said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Flanigan has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson after results of an initial investigation into the blaze, which occurred on Copeland Street in the Bywater Mutual Homes neighborhood of Annapolis, said a press released issued by the Annapolis Police Department.

The fire killed 33-year-old Kala Flannigan. A second victim, 52-year-old Kendall Shirlie Young, remains in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The fire at a townhouse at 1822 Copeland Street is believed to have started in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police and fire officials speaking to the media on Tuesday said the investigation into the fire remains ongoing and active.