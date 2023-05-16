Angels' Shohei Ohtani puts on a show at plate and mound in series-opening win in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Shohei Ohtani came to Babe Ruth's hometown and put on a show.

The Los Angeles Angels' superstar notched the win on the mound and became the first starting pitcher to reach base five times in a game since 1964.

Ohtani went 4-for-5, with a walk, and was a double shy of the cycle in the Angels' 9-5 win over the Orioles Monday at Oriole Park a Camden Yards.

Ohtani, who has drawn comparisons to legendary Babe Ruth because of his dominance on the mound and at the plate, drove in three runs and struck out five Orioles hitters just down the street from where Ruth was born.

Ohtani is the first pitcher to reach base five times since Mel Stottlemyre did it on Sept. 26, 1964.

He crushed a 456-foot, 3-run home run to Eutaw Street off Grayson Rodriguez in the fourth inning. He also tripled and singled twice.

The Angels scored a run in the second but Baltimore took a brief lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Trailing 4-3, the Angels scored five runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Adam Frazier, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins homered for the Orioles (26-15).

Rodriguez pitched 3.1 innings, while allowing eight runs on nine base hits.

The Orioles will start Dean Kremer in Tuesday's second game of the four-game series at 6:35 p.m.