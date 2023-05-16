Superstar pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani brings game to Babe Ruth's hometown

BALTIMORE - Major League Baseball All-Star, MVP and International sensation Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Los Angeles Angels against the Orioles Monday night at Oriole Park.

He's also a great hitter.

Ohtani does something no one has done in Major League baseball since the legendary Babe Ruth, a Baltimore native.

Many consider the Babe the best of all-time. But, it's "sho-time" at Camden Yards.

Shohei Ohtani comes to Babe Ruth’s home town to pitch AND hit vs the Orioles.

Incredible accomplishments & comparisons ⚾️@wjz reports at Camden Yds 5/6pm @WJZ13sports @BabeRuthMuseum pic.twitter.com/QTEJ0vCUHk — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) May 15, 2023

Ohtani arrived from Japan five years ago and has quickly risen to legendary status in the United States.

Ohtani's pitching prowess, coupled with his home run power, puts him in a league of two – Ohtani and Babe Ruth.

But from the start, Ohtani has shunned comparisons.

"[Babe Ruth's] like a mythical character to me. Because it's such a long time ago and he was God to baseball," Ohtani said. "I shouldn't be compared to him, at least not right now."

Babe Ruth was born in 1895 in a Baltimore City house just two blocks from Camden Yards.

Ruth's birthplace is now a historic site and museum where the new generation of Shohei Ohtani admirers can learn about Babe, the guy who a hundred years ago did what Ohtani does now.

"Japanese media, when they come over to talk with us about things like this, what does Ohtani mean to the Babe Ruth legacy?" said Mike Gibbons, from the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum. "They think it hurts us, that we're afraid of Ohtani. It's the exact opposite. What he brings to the game, his uniqueness is so like Babe Ruth it draws additional attention to our guy. Our job is to keep Babe's legacy alive. Ohtani absolutely contributes to that."

Ruth was world-famous long before the internet and viral videos.

Ohtani raised his global fame to a new level when he led Japan to the World Baseball Championship in March, beating team USA in the final game.

Ohtani pitching the final inning.

Oriole slugger Ryan Mountcastle pitched and hit in high school, not uncommon at that age.

But it is unique to pull off that feat in the major leagues.

"I don't know how he does it," Mountcastle said. "It's insane for him to do both, and as well as he does both. He's one of the best hitters in the game and pitchers. So, he's a freak of nature and it's always fun to play against him."

Orioles rookie pitcher Grayson Rodriguez faces Ohtani for the first time Monday to kick off the four-game series in Baltimore.