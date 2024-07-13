Angel Reese's WNBA-record double-double streak ends two points short

Coppin State expecting packed gym with Baltimore native Angel Reese, No. 7 LSU coming to play

Angel Reese, who is from the Baltimore area, had her WNBA-record double-double streak at 15 games in the Chicago Sky's 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty.

Reese, a front-runner for WNBA Rookie of the Year, finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for the Sky.

The Liberty swarmed Reese with four defenders in the final seconds.

Reese grew up in Randallstown and played her high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. She started her college career at Maryland before transferring to LSU where she won a national championship and earned All-American honors.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points for New York.

Jonquel Jones added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for New York (20-4), which has won three games in a row, including a 91-76 win over the Sky on Thursday.

New York, which committed five turnovers, scored 11 points off 14 Sky turnovers.