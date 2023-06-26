American Visionary Art Museum to showcase artist Judith Scott in new exhibit

BALTIMORE -- The American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM) announced a new solo exhibition Monday, showcasing the work of artist Judith Scott (1943-2005.)

Titled "The Secret Within: The Art of Judith Scott", the exhibition will launch Sunday, July 2. It will be located on the third floor of the Zanvyl A. Krieger Main building.

Being deaf, having Down Syndrome, and enduring institutionalization, Scott used her artwork as a means of crafting a personal narrative. Her art style features intricate, cocoon-like sculptures.

Baba by Judith Scott Dan Meyers, American Visionary Art Museum

"In this intimate showcase, we honor Scott's resilience, creative spirit, and her transformative influence on the world of visionary art," AVAM said in a statement.