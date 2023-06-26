Watch CBS News
American Visionary Art Museum to showcase artist Judith Scott in new exhibit

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM) announced a new solo exhibition Monday, showcasing the work of artist Judith Scott (1943-2005.)

Titled "The Secret Within: The Art of Judith Scott", the exhibition will launch Sunday, July 2.  It will be located on the third floor of the Zanvyl A. Krieger Main building.  

Being deaf, having Down Syndrome, and enduring institutionalization, Scott used her artwork as a means of crafting a personal narrative.  Her art style features intricate, cocoon-like sculptures. 

iy.png
Baba by Judith Scott Dan Meyers, American Visionary Art Museum  
dw.jpg
Baba" By Judith Scott Dan Meyers, American Visionary Art Museum    

"In this intimate showcase, we honor Scott's resilience, creative spirit, and her transformative influence on the world of visionary art," AVAM said in a statement.  

First published on June 26, 2023 / 10:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

