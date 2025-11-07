Baltimore County American Legion Post raises $30k for veterans' suicide prevention programs

American Legion Post 130 in Baltimore County is raising awareness about veterans' mental health.

The organization raised $30,000 in September for the first-ever "Champion of Hope" event for the American Legion Program "Be the One."

That money will be used for veterans' suicide prevention and educational programs.

Michael Watts, the "Be the One Maryland" State Chairman, said the event also helped save 11 people.

"'Be the One' means you be the one to assist a veteran in need," Watts said.

"Be the One" is an initiative meant to help reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers dying by suicide.

"A lot of the conversations are taboo"

Watts said it's uncommon for service members and veterans to discuss suicide deaths.

"Simply because it's a very emotional issue," he said. "Even the military doesn't like to discuss it."

Data from the Department of Veterans Affairs show more than 6,400 veterans died by suicide in 2022.

A Department of Defense report states 523 service members took their own lives in 2023. The report adds that it's more than the previous year, when they recorded 493.

Watts said the reality hit home roughly 20 years ago when his son called him while serving in Kuwait.

"The marine reservist next to him in the bunk committed suicide," Watts said. "That was my first experience of getting a call from my son and then attending the funeral."

Years later, Watts said one of his son's friends in the military took their own life.

That's part of the reason why he got involved in the American Legion program, "Be The One."

Supporting veterans

Inside the American Legion Post 130, there are signs and posters reminding members to check in on each other. They're also reminded of the list of resources for veterans in need.

Post Commander Joseph Greenbeck says it's about bringing those resources closer to those who may need them.

"Whether it be the hospital, whether it be a counselor," he said. "It's one of the four pillars of the American Legion. It is veteran support."

"I think this is going to be around forever, whether the American Legion makes it one of their big programs," said Sons of the American Legion Squadron 130 Commander Joe Gladden. "Be the One will always be in our hearts."

Service members and veterans who are in a crisis can call 988 and press 1 for support.