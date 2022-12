BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police say the missing one-year-old has been located unharmed.

Around 4:30a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-yr-old Damarie Williams, who was last seen with 32-yr-old Dariel Williams in the Essex area. Vehicle: 2019 Kia Optima, MD, Registration 9EN8081. If located, please call 911 or 410-307-2020. Dariel Williams is considered armed & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/DUvsWiRhoh — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 26, 2022

Police had been looking for Dariel Williams who was believed to be driving a white 2019 Kia Optima with Maryland plates 9EN8081.