All-Star Game back in Baltimore? The Orioles owner has approached MLB about the opportunity.

BALTIMORE -- Could Baltimore potentially be a future host of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game?

The David Rubenstein-led group that owns the Baltimore Orioles has reached out to help make it a possibility, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

According to the Baltimore Banner, because the Orioles just went through an ownership transition from the Angelos family to the current group, the application for the All-Star game is stuck in a holding pattern.

The next open slot for the game is in 2027.

"We have some really strong applications from clubs," Manfred said. "One of the things that I have been clear about is that a significant factor should be, when did you have a game the last time?"

The last time the Baltimore Orioles hosted an All-Star Game was in 1993. The American League won, 9-3, and Minnesota Twins' Kirby Puckett was the game's MVP.

The Orioles were represented by Cal Ripken Jr. and Mike Mussina.