All lanes closed on Maryland I-97 North past Exit 12 due to multi-vehicle crash

BALTIMORE -- All northbound lanes are closed on Maryland I-97 past Exit 12 in Anne Arundel County due to a crash, Maryland State Police said.

The crash involved multiple vehicles including a box truck.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on I-97 N and MD-174.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All southbound lanes are open.

Police said traffic is diverted at New Cut Road.

This story is still developing and will be updated.