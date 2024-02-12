All lanes closed on Maryland I-97 North past Exit 12 due to multi-vehicle crash
BALTIMORE -- All northbound lanes are closed on Maryland I-97 past Exit 12 in Anne Arundel County due to a crash, Maryland State Police said.
The crash involved multiple vehicles including a box truck.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
All southbound lanes are open.
Police said traffic is diverted at New Cut Road.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
