'All hands-on deck': Candy, flower shops prepare months in advance for Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE -- Americans are expected to spend nearly $26 billion on Valentine's Day this year.

More than half of consumers are planning to celebrate in some way and will spend on average about $192.80.

Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without flowers, chocolates and of course chocolate covered strawberries to show your special someone you care.

Paul Wockenfuss, third-generation owner of Wockenfuss Chocolates in the Baltimore area, said Valentine's Day is like their Super Bowl.

"We start dipping strawberries at 6 a.m.," Wockenfuss said. "We did a thousand pounds between yesterday and today."

Not only does Wockenfuss have multiple shops, they also supply chocolates for many area grocery stores.

And it's all made at the factory in Towson.

"We have two enrobing lines, one milk chocolate, one dark chocolate," Wockenfuss said. "An enrober is what coats the candy."

In the storefront attached to the factory, customers lined up to buy assorted truffles, peanut butter cups and chocolate covered strawberries.

Chocolate covered strawberries are Laquicha Brown's specialty.

She started "Berries by Quicha" in her home nearly a decade ago and now has two locations in Baltimore where they sell customizable berries in nearly every flavor you can think of.

Laquicha said it's a labor of love.

"We put all of our love into the chocolate covered strawberries," Brown said.

You can't have chocolates without flowers for your special someone.

Valentine's Day is the second only to Mother's Day for the busiest day of the year at Radebough Florist and greenhouse in Towson.

"We've had all hands-on deck, wrapping bouquets making arrangements, getting together gift crates," said Danae McKenna, head of marketing at Radebough Florist.

McKenna said they have been preparing for Valentine's Day for months in advance.

"Many weeks and many months go into planning this holiday," McKenna said.

McKenna said the flowers come from all over the world and arranging them is an art form.

"When they come in here and everyone feels like they need to tell you who they're giving it to, I absolutely love that," McKenna said. "I love reading the card messages and just hearing about all of the love after so many years or not many at all makes my heart happy."