Man convicted in murder of Baltimore bystander Cameran Holt to spend 30 years in prison

Alexis Cancel-Soto will spend 30 years in prison for his conviction in the 2024 murder of 19-year-old bystander Cameran Holt in Baltimore's Federal Hill, State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

In September 2025, Cancel-Soto, who was one of three men charged in the aftermath of a shootout that killed Holt and injured another person, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a gun, and other firearm charges.

He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A friend of Cameran Holt, a 19-year-old bystander who died following a shooting in Baltimore's Federal Hill in 2024, testified on Wednesday in the trial for one of the alleged killers.

On October 27, 2024, police said Holt, from Anne Arundel County, was out celebrating a family member's gender reveal when she was shot in the crossfire of a shootout. She died about two weeks later.

Bates said his office was calling for a Life sentence, plus 30 years in prison. But a judge sentenced Cancel-Soto to Life, suspending all but 30 years.

"We remain mindful that no sentence can ever ease the pain of losing a loved one to violence," Bates said. "This family continues to carry that grief daily, and our thoughts remain with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for their strength and the trust they placed in our office throughout this process. Our commitment to seeking justice on behalf of victims and their families remains steadfast."

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Cancel-Soto's attorney for comment.

Devontaye Richardson was found guilty of reckless endangerment, but he was acquitted of murder and attempted murder.

Daeshaun Clark was found guilty on March 6 of attempted voluntary manslaughter of the other shooting victim; first-degree assault; use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; carrying a loaded handgun; and reckless endangerment. His sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

The shooting in Federal Hill

Baltimore police arrested Richardson and Clark on November 21, 2024. Cancel-Soto was taken into custody on November 25, 2024.

Police said Richardson was arguing with an unidentified man in the parking lot when he and the man both got in their cars. Charging documents obtained by WJZ said Richardson and Cancel-Soto fired at the man's car, and then Clark fired his weapon.

The man was hurt in the shooting, while Holt, who was a bystander, was shot along West Hamburg Street, according to charging documents.

During the trial, the former owner of the parking lot where the shooting happened took the witness stand, saying he saw multiple people with guns at his lot. He said he told both men arguing to get off his lot.

He said the driver of a purple Challenger left and then came back to drive off in his car.

Cancel-Soto's attorney argues self-defense

Cancel-Soto and his attorneys argued that he fired shots in self-defense. The attorneys said that the man who was shot while driving away was the aggressor, and he threatened the group that Cancel-Soto was with that night.

The defense said the man fired multiple shots at the group.

During the trial, the attorney told jurors that Cancel-Soto was protecting others. In court, attorneys argued that Cancel-Soto wasn't trying to kill anyone and that it was his first time firing a gun at a person.

Officials said it is unclear who shot Holt because the guns weren't recovered.

Prosecutors argued that Cancel-Soto ran toward danger and admitted to illegally carrying a gun.