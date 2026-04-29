Alert Day for storms, wet weather in Maryland Wednesday afternoon into the evening

Maryland will see stormy weather on Wednesday afternoon into the evening, prompting a WJZ First Alert Weather Day.

Rainy weather will stick around through Thursday morning before a quiet end to the week and cool temperatures for the weekend.

Alert Day Wednesday

As the storm system approaches, Maryland's rain chances will increase from west to east. At first, showers may be on the lighter side before intensifying for some neighborhoods.

Heavy rain will most likely be the greatest threat for most areas. Rainfall will start after 3 p.m., but a few showers could develop ahead of then.

Thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, as well. Our risk for severe weather is low: a level 1 out of 5 risk is in place for much of the state. That means an isolated storm could become severe. If that happens, strong winds and one-inch diameter hail are possible. The tornado risk is quite low but not zero.

Remember, strong winds can also cause damage like a tornado, so do not discount the wind threat just because a tornado warning may not be issued in your area.

Rain tapers off late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Quieter end to the work week, Cool weekend

Brighter weather is ahead for Thursday. High temperatures, like Wednesday, will be a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect afternoons in the low to mid-60s on Thursday and on Friday.

Friday brings a low chance for some showers again during the afternoon into the evening. A low shower chance will also start the weekend on Saturday.

Even cooler air settles in for the weekend. Highs on Saturday for many neighborhoods will only be in the 50s. Sunday will be dry, bright, and slightly warmer by a few degrees.

Another pair of low-end rain chances comes on Monday and Tuesday.