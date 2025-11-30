Alert Day for Tricky Travel Sunday Morning

It's the final day of November and it's looking more like winter in Maryland.

A few areas of snow and rain showers move through this morning with quieter weather expected later in the morning.

Alert for Sunday morning

Snow has been reported in parts of the state Sunday morning. Many reporting stations are near or above freezing so accumulations aren't expected in most spots.

A few slick spots could develop for some colder neighborhoods this morning so take caution with any travel.

Any wintry (or wet) weather begins to move out late in the morning or early afternoon, from west to east. Once things dry out, we will be left with cloud cover. There is a chance this evening for a few more showers but that appears to be south of Baltimore.

Quiet start to the week

High pressure builds in to start the work week, bringing quiet and bright conditions back to Maryland. It'll be cool with highs only in the 40s.

Sunshine and quiet weather will be with us briefly before another round of potentially wintry weather returns to Maryland on Tuesday.

Alert Day Tuesday for wintry weather

Our next WJZ Alert Day comes on Tuesday.

Early in the morning, a system will move nearby to Maryland, bringing active weather back to our state. More snow and rain are expected starting in the morning and lasting into the evening.

There are still some questions about our exact impacts here in Maryland due to uncertainty in the storm track. If you're looking for snow, you'll want the storm farther south so Maryland is to the north and west. Small shifts in the movement of the storm can change a forecast from accumulating snow to heavy rain. If you need to travel for any reason on Tuesday, check back regularly as the WJZ First Alert Weather team tweaks the forecast as new information comes in.