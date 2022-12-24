Alert Day: Artic fronts, bitterly cold conditions for Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE- Bitterly cold, brutal, bone-chilling conditions continue to grace the Maryland region on Christmas Eve.

Today's cold paired with wind chills will make it feel like the negative numbers. The 20's are all we are expecting for highs today, so these are potentially dangerously cold temperatures today. We may even struggle to get to the 20s this afternoon.

Tonight lows dip into the teens with windchills intact.

Some warmth is on the way, albeit little, for your Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Winds will have died down by afternoon, but this is still no type of forecast to be out and about in.

Limit time out doors for both your Saturday and Sunday. Alerts have been issued for this reason.

A gradual warm-up will move in for next week.