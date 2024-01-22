Alanis Morissette to visit Merriweather Post Pavilion in June

BALTIMORE -- Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette is set to perform two shows at Merriweather Post Pavilion in June.

The shows, which will take place on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday June 30, come as part of her tour, The Triple Moon.

The tour will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with Morgan Wade.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. until January 25 at 10 p.m.

General on-sale will begin Friday, January 26 at 10 am at alanis.com.