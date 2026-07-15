Air quality alert for Maryland as Canadian wildfire smoke combines with extreme heat

Maryland is under a "code orange" air quality alert Wednesday due to smoke from several wildfires burning across Canada and the Midwest.

The wildfire smoke is making its way into the northern Mid Atlantic and is expected to stick around for the next few days.

Air quality alerts are already in effect Wednesday near the I-95 corridor, where there are high levels of ground level ozone.

Maryland air quality alert today

CBS News Baltimore

Wednesday's alert is due, in part, to light haze from the wildfire smoke, combined with emissions typically seen during extreme heat.

Maryland's Department of the Environment says a code orange alert means the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma, heart or lung diseases.

High levels of fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke can lead to shortness of breath, coughing, dizziness or fatigue, and it can aggravate existing chronic health issues.

The alert comes amid the latest heat wave sweeping the Northeast, and people are urged to limit their activity outdoors.

Wildfire smoke combines with extreme heat

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday due to a combination of poor air quality and intense heat and humidity.

Conditions are expected to worsen late Wednesday evening into Thursday and Friday across central and northern Maryland, as more smoke moves into the region.

For now, the smoke is suspended above the ground, but the plume is expected to lower and thicken on Thursday into Friday, making it more hazardous to breathe.

While the heat wave is expected to break heading into the weekend, poor air quality may continue, despite the drop in temperatures.