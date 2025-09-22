Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke sold at Costco delis in 30 states, including Maryland, recalled over listeria concerns

More than 3,000 pounds of the Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, sold at Costco deli sections on September 18 in more than 30 states, including Maryland, are being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products have a sell-by date of Monday, September 22, 2025. Currently, no illnesses from the recalled product have been reported.

If you purchased the product, you should throw it away and contact the store for a full refund.

Potential listeria concerns

The green onions used in the product have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says that healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications among pregnant women.

Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke recall

The FDA says the affected Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke product is packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers and has the Kirkland Signature brand label with the Pack Date of 9/18/2025 and Sell By Date of 9/22/2025.

Product was sold at the deli section from Costco Warehouse stores in the following states on 9/18/2025: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.