ADT gives 'Fight Blight Bmore' $100,000 to clean up Baltimore vacant and abandoned homes

BALTIMORE - Security company ADT is commemorating nearly 150 years of business by revisiting where they first started.

To celebrate they made a large donation to a local organization called "Fight Blight Bmore."

Thirty volunteers with ADT trekked to Charm City to get their hands dirty for a good cause.

The security company returned to its roots in Baltimore to start the countdown leading up to its 150th anniversary.

"We have this great Safe Places initiative where we go into communities that we really care about to make sure that we are investing in the organizations that are already doing great work," ADT Senior Manager Corporate Social Responsibility Darienne Page said.

ADT handed a check of $100,000 Sunday morning to Fight Blight Bmore to help their mission to clean up vacant and abandoned neighborhoods.

Since 2016, Nneka N'namdi made it her duty to shed light on communities in Baltimore suffering from historical deprivation and created Fight Blight Bmore.

The donation gives her a chance to introduce retail space that can help entrepreneurs rise.

"We are going to take our existing space which is our vacant lot and a row house and turn it into a live-work-play space that will include office space for someone that may be a massage therapist or someone that might be an insurance agent," N'namdi said. "But we will also include living space as well as small retail space."

Together they revitalized a garden and installed community sharing boxes in Upton on Sunday.

But as ADT continues to commemorate its legacy, N'namdi will continue to bring new life to local disinvested neighborhoods.