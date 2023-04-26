Adnan Syed asks Maryland court to reconsider decision to reinstate murder conviction

BALTIMORE -- A new motion filed by Adnan Syed's legal team asked a Maryland appeals court to reconsider its decision to reinstate his murder conviction and sentence in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

In March, Maryland's second highest court made the decision to reinstate his conviction and sentence. The decision was centered around Lee's brother not being able to attend in person the hearing that led to Syed's release after serving more than 20 years in prison.

In 2000, Syed was convicted in the murder of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

Syed's case gained national attention when it was featured in the first season of the true crime podcast, "Serial".

In September of 2022, Syed was released from prison after a judge vacated his conviction.

In this latest motion, Syed's attorneys, Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, argued that the Appellate Court of Maryland judges, when they issued their decision in March, failed to show how the in person presence of Lee's brother would have led to a different outcome in the hearing which ultimately led to Syed's release.

In a press release that followed the filing of the new motion, Zavin said, "Even a criminal defendant generally is not entitled to reversal of a conviction for the violation of their constitutional rights if the appellate court finds that the result would have been the same despite the error. Likewise, here, any violation of a right to appear in person that Mr. Lee possessed would not have changed the outcome of the vacatur proceeding."

"This case demonstrates the profound harm caused by wrongful convictions-both for Hae Min's family, who lost their daughter and sister and have yet to receive true answers about her death; and for Adnan's family, who lost their son and brother for more than 20 years for a crime he did not commit," said Erica J. Suter, assistant public defender, director of the Innocence Project Clinic and lead counsel for Adnan Syed.

Suter also said, "clarifying the extent to which victims like Young Lee are entitled to be present in the courtroom for a vacatur hearing should not extend the wrongful conviction, deep trauma, and possible incarceration of a man and family who have already endured decades of injustice."

This is a developing story and will be updated.