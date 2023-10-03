Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family to plead cases on Thursday to Maryland's highest court

BALTIMORE - Adnan Syed, whose 1999 murder conviction was chronicled in the "Serial" podcast, is set to plead his case on Thursday in front of Maryland's Supreme Court.

The court also said it will hear appeals from the victim's family.

Syed is accused in the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee.

His murder conviction was overturned and he was released from prison in September 2022 after spending more than 20 years behind bars.

However, his conviction was reinstated earlier this year after Lee's family filed an appeal, arguing they were not given enough time to attend the hearing that led to his release.

Syed is now facing a possible return to prison.

Last month, speaking for almost three hours in the basement of his parents' home in Baltimore County, Adnan Syed called on the Maryland Attorney General to investigate allegations two prosecutors acted inappropriately and interfered in the murder case against him.

WJZ will be streaming Thursday's oral arguments live on CBS News Baltimore.

And before Syed goes in front of Maryland's highest court, streaming at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Baltimore, "Journey to Justice: The Adnan Syed Story."

Join WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren for this 30-minute special featuring in-depth reporting, a look into the WJZ archives, and a complete history of this high-profile case.

You can watch on wjz.com, the WJZ news app, Pluto TV or the CBS News app on your streaming devices.

Previous coverage