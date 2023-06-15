Maryland Attorney General agrees on review of petitions by Adnan Syed and family of Hae Min Lee

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office agrees that the Maryland Supreme Court should hear both Adnan Syed's petition and the petition made by Hae Min Lee's family because they "raise novel questions of broad public importance," according to court records.

Syed's legal case began more than two decades ago, and gained international attention from the hit podcast "Serial." He regained his freedom in September from a judge after Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate his conviction, saying they reviewed the case and found alternative suspects as well as unreliable evidence used at trial.

His lawyer, Erica Suter, asked earlier this year that Maryland's highest court overturn a lower court's ruling that reinstated his murder conviction.

Meanwhile, Lee's family is challenging a lower court's decision on victims' rights.

The family filed an appeal saying their rights were violated because they weren't given the opportunity to attend the 2022 vacatur hearing that led to Syed's release.

Lee's brother, Young Lee, has alleged that he received a short notice ahead of the hearing in which Lee's ex-boyfriend Syed's murder conviction was overturned.

According to WJZ's legal expert, Adam Ruther, a lawyer for Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP, the document from the Adnan Syed case states that the Maryland Attorney General's Office agrees with both petitions that the state's statute of supreme court should hear this case.