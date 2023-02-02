Adnan Syed asks court to recognize his family's suffering after Lee family's appeal hearing

BALTIMORE -- The Appellate Court of Maryland heard an oral argument Thursday morning by the family of Hae Min Lee for a redo of the hearing in which Adnan Syed's murder conviction was thrown out.

The family argues that prosecutors in the case infringed upon Maryland victims' rights. The appeal centers around the short notice Lee's brother, Young Lee, received ahead of the September hearing.

Young Lee's attorneys filed the motion and argued his case in front of a panel of three judges. Syed was also present for the hearing, and his attorney made an argument against the appeal, saying the case is moot because there are no charges.

There is no timeline on when the judges will make their decision.

Outside the courtroom after the hearing, Syed made an emotional request to the court: for it to recognize his family's pain.

"It seems like our family, we just go unnoticed," he said next to his mother, father and younger brother. "Every time we go to court we go unnoticed. We definitely understand Hae's family has suffered so much, and they continue to suffer. And it's just that we suffer too. And we hope that the court today just takes notice of that."

Hae Min Lee, a student at Woodlawn High School, was murdered in 1999. Syed was charged and then convicted of first-degree murder in 2000.

"Serial," a hit podcast released in 2014, raised questions about Syed's prosecution, drawing international attention to the case.

After spending more than 22 years in prison, Syed's murder conviction was vacated last year, and the court dropped his charges, allowing him to walk out a free man.

Now, Lee's murder remains unsolved.

A virtual vacatur hearing was held in October that led to Syed's prison release and dropped charges. Young Lee says he did not find out about the hearing until after it was held.

Lee's attorney, David Sanford, says Lee was denied the right to fully participate in the proceeding because he was not given adequate notice, facts or evidence.

"There are a lot of violations here of the law and there are errors made here by the court," Sanford said "If Adnan Syed is in fact innocent, it was a terrible miscarriage of justice and we'll be the first ones to say that, once there is a proper evidentiary hearing."

Last month when WJZ spoke with the new attorney general Anthony Brown, he told us that his office filed a report regarding Lee's appeal because it's important to him to protect victim's rights.

This is a developing story and will be updated.