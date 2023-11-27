Additional funding given to Maryland faith-based groups, nonprofits for hate crime prevention

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced $1 million in additional emergency state funding for hate crime prevention grants.

According to the governor's office, Maryland organizations that serve protected classes and religious institutions are eligible for funding to hire security personnel for their facilities and membership through a new grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again—in Maryland, we do not, and we will never, tolerate hatred. Not toward Muslims. Not toward Jews. Not toward Christians. Not toward anyone," Gov. Moore said. "Safety is my number one priority as governor and my administration remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all Marylanders feel safe in their homes and in their communities."

Eligible organizations may seek up to $40,000 in competitive grant funding through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to protect themselves against hate crimes.

The agency currently administers Maryland's Protection Against Hate Crimes grant, which provides funding for support and security enhancements for eligible non-profits and faith-based organizations annually, according to a press statement.

"To the faith communities across the state who feel increasingly concerned for their safety, Governor Moore and I see you, we hear you, and we will always fight for the safety of all Marylanders," said Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. "We are committed to rooting out violence and hate, including by providing faith-based and nonprofit institutions with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their members and congregations."

The governor's office says this infusion of resources comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has spurred a dramatic increase in hate crimes and hate incidents against both Jewish and Muslim communities in the United States.

This funding will support a series of initiatives to prevent hate crimes, including $6.3 million to protect against hate crimes and to enhance local police recruitment and retention efforts through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Organizations interested in applying for the Emergency Assistance to Secure Against Hate Crimes grant funding may do so at www.goccp.maryland.gov/grants. Funding will open Tuesday November 28 and will close on January 10, 2024.