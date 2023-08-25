Adam Jones to retire as an Oriole in September

BALTIMORE -- Adam Jones will retire from the Baltimore Orioles September 15, the team announced Friday.

Jones last played in the Majors in 2019, and spent over a decade playing in Baltimore.

He ranks among the top 10 in Orioles history for games played, with 1,613 games, 263 homers, 305 doubles, and 875 runs scored.

Becoming a key player after his deal with the O's, Jones earned five All-Star selections, reviewed four Gold Glove awards in center field, and helped the team reach the playoffs in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Jones is widely known for beginning the Orioles' tradition of celebrating walk-off wins with a pie to the face.

The Orioles said Jones will retire at a pregame ceremony on September 15 at Camden Yards.