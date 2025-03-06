Adam Jones, Joe Orsulak to be inducted into Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame

Vibes are high for Baltimore Orioles at spring training

Former Baltimore Orioles star Adam Jones will be the newest inductee into the franchise's Hall of Fame this summer, the Orioles announced on Thursday.

Jones, along with former outfielder Joe Orsulak, will be officially inducted in an on-field ceremony before the Saturday, Aug. 9 game against the Athletics. Longtime broadcaster Tom Davis will be inducted as this year's Herb Armstrong Award winner.

The three will also be honored at a luncheon at Oriole Park on Friday, Aug. 8. There will also be an Adam Jones Hall of Fame Bobblehead giveaway for that Saturday for the first 20,000 fans.

Jones played 11 seasons -- from 2008 to 2018 -- with the Baltimore Orioles. He ranks in the franchise's all-time top 10 in base hits (1,781), home runs (263), RBIs (866), runs (875), doubles (305) and games played (1,613). He is tied for second with 93 career outfield assists.

Jones was a five-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner and a Silver Slugger Award winner.

Orsulak played for the Orioles from 1988-92. He batted .281 with 97 doubles, 15 triples, 35 home runs, and 221 RBI in 632 games.

Davis served as a fill-in radio and TV play-by-play broadcaster for Orioles games for three decades.