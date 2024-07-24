Actor Kevin Spacey's Baltimore waterfront home set for Thursday auction

BALTIMORE - The multi-million dollar Baltimore home of award-winning actor Kevin Spacey is set to go up for auction Thursday morning.

The waterfront home in the gated Harborview community, valued at $5.65 million, will go public outside of the Baltimore Circuit County, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

A debt collection firm has been trying to foreclose on Spacey's home and sell the house for more than two years but the two previously scheduled auctions were canceled.

The auction house is suggesting an opening bid at $1.5 million with a $100,000 deposit.

Spacey, who has been living in the Baltimore waterfront community since 2012, said in an interview with Piers Morgan last month that he put his belongings in storage.

The 9,000-square-foot home was sold in 2017 to an LLC with ties to Spacey for $5.65 million, according to realtor.com.

Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct on several occasions, admitted to Morgan that he owns millions in legal fees and he can't pay his bills.

"I can't pay the bills that I owe," Spacey said to Morgan. "I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay. It's considerable."

Spacey has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He played roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, A Time To Kill, Pay It Forward, 21, Horrible Bosses and House of Cards, among others.

Spacey was found not liable in a New York lawsuit after he was accused of groping a teen in the 1980s. He was acquitted of sexual misconduct charges in London.