Actor Kevin Spacey says Baltimore waterfront home facing foreclosure, millions in debt

BALTIMORE -- Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, in an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, says his Baltimore waterfront home is facing foreclosure and that he is millions of dollars in debt.

Spacey, who has been living in the gated Harborview community since 2012, said he has to put his belongings in storage while the home is being sold in an auction.

The 9,000-square-foot home was sold in 2017 to an LLC with ties to Spacey for $5.65 million, according to realtor.com.

"I have to go back to Baltimore and put all of my things in storage," Spacey said. "I'm not quite sure where I am going to live now but I have been living in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."

Kevin Spacey's waterfront home on Inner Habor Realtor.com

Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct on several occasions, admitted to Morgan that he owns millions in legal fees and he can't pay his bills.

The six-bedroom home is going for an estimated $3.05 million, according to RedFin.

"I can't pay the bills that I owe," Spacey said. "I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay. It's considerable."

He was asked how much money he has left.

"None," Spacey responded.

Spacey even said he dodged bankruptcy several times.

"There were a couple of times I thought I was going to file but we've sort of dodged it, at least as of today," he said.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He played roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, A Time To Kill, Pay It Forward, 21, Horrible Bosses and House of Cards, among others.

Spacey was found not liable in a New York lawsuit after he was accused of groping a teen in the 1980s. He was acquitted of sexual misconduct charges in London.