Baltimore County police investigating accidental shooting involving male juveniles

Detectives in Baltimore County have launched an investigation after two juveniles got hold of a firearm, which ended in one of them accidentally shooting the other.

Woodlawn officers say they became aware of the incident after a young male arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body on Friday.

One of the males said he found the gun several days prior and was handling it when it fired, striking his relative.

As of Saturday afternoon, the male was in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the injury occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 6700 block of Brompton Road. However, adults did not become aware of the injury until the following day.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-887-4636.

Crime in the 21207 zip code area has decreased within the last year, according to data from the Baltimore County Public Safety Data Dashboard.

The majority of crimes committed in the area are assault offenses, with 222 cases so far in 2026.

Similiar incidents

Last week in Baltimore City, a 15-year-old boy turned himself in to police, confessing to murdering another 15-year-old earlier this year.

On February 15, Baltimore Police say they found Tyonna Pierce suffering from a gunshot wound in her home at the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

That same week, a 17-year-old was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and handgun violations after injuring his 14-year-old relative in a shooting.