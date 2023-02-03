'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.

A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.

Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road.

Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened.

Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane are too frightened to speak on camera, but two neighbors agreed to talk to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren if he did not use their names or show their faces.

"It's unsettling to have something like that happen right here on your street, and Marcus was three doors from his mother's home when he was killed. It's awful," one neighbor said. "It just feels like a part of the family has been taken away, and the family has been disturbed in a horrible way."

Another neighbor told Hellgren she heard the gunfire.

"It was at least 10 shots. …Then we heard a car. Then we heard the helicopter," the person said. "I heard those gunshots, but I couldn't register that it was on this street… but the helicopter felt like it was sitting right on top of my roof."

There is currently an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

January 28th at 10:25pm Mr. Marcus Alsup Jr., an MTA Mobility Driver, was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Rd. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or at https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/4EAVpHBgAc — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) February 1, 2023

"This front-line operator served Baltimore residents by transporting the most vulnerable individuals to essential services and jobs," The MTA wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver's family during this difficult time."

Alsup, a father, also went by the name of Chuck. He was a fixture in the community.

"This has never happened on Kimberleigh Road. This is a two-block cohesive community. Everyone looks out for each other," one of the neighbors said. "For a shooting and a murder to happen on Kimberleigh Road is just shocking. It's devastating. Absolutely devastating."

Alsup's mother told Hellgren that she appreciates the support she has received.

Her son's union condemned the violence.

"I want to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of our fallen brother, Marcus Alsup, as a result of a senseless act of violence while bravely doing his job serving the public," Amalgamated Transit Union International President John Costa said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of Local 1764-Washington, DC as they deal with this terrible tragedy,"

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with your tips.