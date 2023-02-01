$8K reward offered for information on killing of MTA Mobility driver

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $8,000 for information that will help detectives find the person who shot and killed an MTA Mobility Driver last week.

Marcus Alsup Jr. was gunned down in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road on Jan. 28, according to authorities.

He was on the job at the time of the shooting.

MTA said in a statement that the agency was saddened to learn of the death of a contracted operator during their shift. MobilityLink is a specialized transit service available to people with disabilities.

"This front-line operator served Baltimore residents by transporting the most vulnerable individuals to essential services and jobs," the agency said.

Metro Crime Stoppers hopes the reward will prompt people to provide tips that would lead them to the individual who killed Alsup.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.