MTA MobilityLink driver killed in 'violent crime' on the job

BALTIMORE -- An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a violent crime over the weekend, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

In a statement, the agency said it was saddened to learn of the death of a contracted operator during their shift. MobilityLink is a specialized transit service available to people with disabilities.

"This front-line operator served Baltimore residents by transporting the most vulnerable individuals to essential services and jobs," the agency said.

MDOT MTA Police are working with Baltimore City police to investigate what the MTA called a "violent crime."

No further details are available on the nature of the violent crime.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore police for more information. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Counseling services are available to MTA employees who may need additional support to process the loss, the agency said.