AAA warns of drowsy driving after Daylight Saving time change: 'Drowsy driving is very dangerous'

BALTIMORE - Daylight Saving time is here and springing forward can mean falling back into a bad driving habit, including drowsy driving.

"Driving drowsy can impair your judgment," said Ragina Ali, with AAA. "It can decrease your alertness in many ways. Drowsy driving is very dangerous"

The darker mornings and the lost hour of sleep can contribute to drowsy driving.

"Be particularly mindful of pedestrians and school children," Ali said. "We are happy to enjoy that extra light. We can see a darker commute in the morning."

AAA reminds drivers that being sleepy behind the wheel makes it harder to react quickly to hazards.

"Driving drowsy can almost be as dangerous as driving impaired," Ali said.

Ali recommends at least seven hours of sleep before driving, even locally.

And if you're taking a long trip, take breaks every two hours, or every 100 miles. That means get out of the car, stretch your legs and get fresh air.

"Rotate your shifts in who's driving," Ali said.

More advice includes avoiding heavy meals before driving and staying away from alcohol and drugs.