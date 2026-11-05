A few rounds of wet weather through Friday across Maryland

The dry stretch of weather that lasted over a half month in the Baltimore metro has ended. More isolated to scattered showers, along with a few possible thunderstorms, are likely later today through Friday morning.

Wet weather at times Thursday into Friday for Baltimore Metro

The first round of showers pushed through central, northern, and eastern early Maryland Thursday morning. This first batch of wet weather will continue to work its way out of the area by late morning in northeastern Maryland.

For the rest of this Thursday, expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with continued unseasonably mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.

A second round of isolated showers is possible this afternoon into early this evening. The second batch of rain will be less in coverage, so only a few places will get wet.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible for the Ravens game Thursday evening, but odds favor the game won't be a washout. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. against the Jaguars at M & T Bank Stadium. Despite plenty of clouds, we have a mild evening for football with temperatures in the 60s throughout the game. Even if a shower or storm should impact the game, it likely wouldn't last for a long time. You should pack a poncho for the game just to play it safe.

Friday morning will start rainy and damp for the commute. The back edge of the rain should exit the Baltimore metro before 9 a.m. For areas on the eastern shore, the rain will be more widespread and last a bit longer with it coming to an end before lunchtime. Most areas will receive less than 0.50" of rain with the exception of our eastern shore communities which will see more of the beneficial rain.

The eastern shore will benefit from higher rainfall totals late Thursday night and Friday morning as heavier rain and possible thunderstorms will deliver greater impacts and rainfall for our eastern zones. Rainfall totals could exceed 1 to 1.5 inches in some of the heavier rain bands.

A passing evening shower is possible Friday with the passage of a cold front, but this batch of showers will be hit or miss and wouldn't last all that long.

Winds of change arrive this weekend across Maryland

We have another beautiful weekend headed our way. The upcoming weekend weather looks dry and seasonably mild. Temperatures will be similar to last weekend in the lower 60s, however, this weekend will feature a blustery breeze, which will give it a cooler feel.

Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. So a sweatshirt or hoodie is a good bet both days along with your sunglasses.

Peak fall color is happening now across much of central and eastern Maryland. This upcoming weekend will be the best one to enjoy seeing the bright and vibrant colors across the Baltimore metro. By next weekend, we'll likely be past peak color.

Gusty winds continue Monday along with plenty of bright sunshine and comfy temperatures. Winds ease a bit on Tuesday allowing us to warm up into the middle to upper 60s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

An early look at Veterans Day next Wednesday shows beautiful weather for any ceremonies. After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, the afternoon looks delightful with highs in the upper 60s.