A Baltimore man named "Fame" has pleaded guilty to sex-trafficking multiple people

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man who sometimes went by the name "Fame" and "Foreign" has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking at least three females.

Ryan Odell Oliver, 40, pleaded guilty to sex-trafficking crimes on Aug. 16, according to Department of Justice officials said.

Oliver said in his guilty plea that he forced a female into prostitution and held her against her will, according to authorities. He gave her daily quotas for sex dates and refused to provide for her if she did not meet them, Department of Justice officials said.

He sometimes hurt her when he thought she did something that was wrong and told her she was his property too, Department of Justice officials said.

He also had her take pictures of other sex-trafficking victims to advertise them for sex dates, according to authorities.

An Alexandria Police Department undercover detective received a report about the incident of prostitution from a non-profit sex trafficking prevention agency.

The detective followed up on the report and made a sex date with the victim who reported the prostitution in order to find her, Department of Justice officials said.

The victim arrived at the location of the sex date as did Oliver. But Oliver fled before anyone could arrest him, according to authorities.

Another female described to authorities a harrowing experience with Oliver. She said they met on a social media platform in December 2018, Department of Justice officials said.

He paid for a car to drive the second female from Pennsylvania to his home in Baltimore, which is where he forced her to have sex with him and choked her when she did not comply with his demands, according to authorities.

Oliver pleaded guilty to assaulting both women, Department of Justice officials said.

A third female said Oliver provided her with drugs, including heroin.

Oliver, in his guilty plea, said he arranged for a tattoo artist to tattoo on one of his victims his nicknames "Fame" and "Foreign," according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials arrested Oliver in Baltimore on Jan. 11, 2019. They searched his house and recovered three cell phones, a hand-held recorder, a laptop, a ledger, a plastic bag of a white powdery substance, a 9-millimeter firearm, and ammunition, Department of Justice officials said.

Additionally, they found images of two out of three victims on his phone, according to authorities.

Oliver and the government have agreed that, if his plea agreement is accepted by the court, then he will be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Department of Justice officials.