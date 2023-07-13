Watch CBS News
A 10-year-old from Bowie just made history for his Emmy nomination

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Keivonn Woodard is just 10 years old, but the Bowie resident is already making history: He is the first Black deaf actor and second-youngest ever to be nominated for an Emmy Award.

Woodard secured a nomination Wednesday for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on HBO's "The Last of Us," the post-apocalyptic zombie series is based off the popular 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name. He is the youngest-ever nominee in the category.

This story by Taji Burris continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: A 10-year-old from Bowie just made history for his Emmy nomination

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

