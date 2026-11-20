A 9-year-old girl who pushed for passage of a Maryland law requiring motorists to make efforts to clear snow and ice from their vehicles stole the state's annual "Snow Show" Friday held to preview the readiness of transportation crews for winter weather.

Lucy Goldband appeared with her father at a news conference held by officials of Maryland's State Highway Administration (SHA).

Goldband, a fourth grade student from Bethesda, Maryland, told the story of how she got involved in getting a new law passed this year that requires motorists to make reasonable efforts to clear snow and ice from their vehicles in an effort to improve safety.

The law is called the Clear Before You Drive Act, which went into effect Oct. 1 after passing Maryland's General Assembly and getting signed by Gov. Wes Moore. The law applies to personal cars, commercial vehicles and trailers.

Lucy had a close call in the car with her father

"Two winters ago, my dad and I were driving in the car on the highway and the car in front of us had snow and ice on its roof. It flew off," Lucy Goldband said. "My dad had to swerve to get around it and it scared me. I asked my dad why they were allowed to have it up there, because it was so dangerous."

The fourth grader then said that she and her father, Ross Goldband, started to investigate whether there was an existing law prohibiting drivers from leaving snow and ice on their vehicles while driving. They discovered there was not. So the family worked with several lawmakers and highway safety groups to help get the Clear Before You Drive Act passed.

"I even got to testify in support of it and go to the bill signing with Gov. Moore," Lucy said. "Now it's the law in Maryland that everyone has to try their best to clear snow and ice off their cars, so that accidents don't happen," she added.

"Winter weather is knocking at our door"

The administrator for the the SHA, Will Pines, provided information at the news conference about the SHA's preparedness level for the coming winter.

Pines said even though we are just heading into Thanksgiving, "winter weather is knocking at our door." He added that some parts of western Maryland have already received snow this year.

"I think we can all agree we hope that we don't have another storm that's anything like last year," Pines said, noting the high volume of snow, ice and prolonged frigid temperatures that were experienced across the state. He added that those conditions made it "really tough for our teams" to deal with.

"For months our crews have been preparing equipment, and stocking up our supplies to ensure that we're ready with whatever comes our way. Our salt barns and domes are stocked with 386,000 tons of salt," Pines said.

New brine makers and technology to support snow crews

The preparations required nearly 1.5 million gallons of salt brine and the state's fleet of nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment are ready to go, he added.

Crews will also be using some of the latest technology tools to help keep roads clear and safe, according to the SHA. These include a fleet of non-invasive road sensors used to monitor snow levels, ice thickness and temperature, as well as mobile weather sensors deployed to maintenance trucks that act as weather "data hubs."

The SHA also says its new brine makers can produce about 8,000 gallons per hour, quadrupling the capacity used in the past.