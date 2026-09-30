More than 300 new Maryland laws take effect Oct. 1. Here's what you need to know.

More than 300 new laws will take effect in Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Among the notable new laws are restrictions on law enforcement officers wearing face coverings, new protections for creative expression such as rap lyrics in criminal cases and restrictions on certain dynamic pricing practices.

The new laws also include changes involving vehicle registrations, housing, air conditioning requirements for some apartments, juvenile justice, speed cameras and human-trafficking training for certain drivers.

Here are some of the new Maryland laws taking effect Oct. 1, 2026:

You can find the full list of Maryland laws taking effect Oct. 1 on the Maryland General Assembly's website.