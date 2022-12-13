Watch CBS News
$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.

Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.

Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:27 PM

