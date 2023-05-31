$8000 reward offered for tips in deadly double shooting
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a deadly double shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood earlier this month.
Police said officers found the gunshot victims when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Lafayette Avenue.
Douglas Bates was one of two victims that had been hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.
Tips can be submitted at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or at metrocrimestoppers.org.
