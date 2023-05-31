$8000 reward offered for tips in deadly double shooting

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a deadly double shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood earlier this month.

May 6th, 2023 at 6:02pm Mr. Douglas Bates was shot and killed in the 600 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Police said officers found the gunshot victims when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Douglas Bates was one of two victims that had been hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Tips can be submitted at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or at metrocrimestoppers.org.