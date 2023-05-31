Watch CBS News
$8000 reward offered for tips in deadly double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a deadly double shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood earlier this month

Police said officers found the gunshot victims when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Douglas Bates was one of two victims that had been hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. 

Tips can be submitted at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or at metrocrimestoppers.org.  

