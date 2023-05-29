Man in critical condition after shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in South Baltimore Sunday evening.
Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Dover Street for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 200 block of South Monroe Street Where they found a crime scene.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
