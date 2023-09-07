Watch CBS News
75-year-old man killed in Owings Mills hit-and run

BALTIMORE -- A 75-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Painters Mill Road and Owings Choice Court. 

The victim, identified as Reginald Haysbert, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators believe a dark-colored or black 2013-2015 Honda Accord was traveling south on Painters Mill Road when it struck Haysbert. It did not stay on the scene, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation, police said. 

Anyone with information concerning the case to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers

